Five Policemen Awarded Best Of Month Award

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Five policemen awarded best of month award

Five police personals were awarded with best of month award by District Police Officer Kohat Capt. (Retd.) Wahid Mehmood in a ceremony held at District Police Office

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Five police personals were awarded with best of month award by District Police Officer Kohat Capt. (Retd.) Wahid Mehmood in a ceremony held at District Police Office.

In a press release issued here on Friday, the spokesman of Kohat police has said that best police officials were including SHO Ayatullah of Riaz Shaheed Police Station, Investigation Officer Muhammad Iqbal, Check-post In-charge Azmat Ali Khan, Beat Officer Saifullah and Muharar Ahmed Khan of Billitang Police Station with trophies, cash prizes and certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Kohat said that reward and punishment system would continue in police department and best performers would be encouraged.

Meanwhile, Kohat police have recovered suicide jacket buried in a garden near Sheno Khel area of Kohat, the jacket was defused by Bomb Disposal Squad.

