Five Policemen Injured In Bajaur Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) At least five police officials were injured when their vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device in Bhai Cheena area of Khar tehsil in Bajaur on Saturday morning.
According to DSP Abdul Azis, the explosive device was planted in a roadside tree that was detonated through a remote control when the police van was passing by it.
Initial reports said five police personnel were injured in the attack. The injured police officials were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar.
The DSP added that a police team including the SHO Shahpur Khan were on routine patrol when the blast occurred adding that SHO remained unhurt in the incident. The site was cordoned off by the police and a search operation was initiated in the area.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Prime Minister visits Data Darbar1 minute ago
-
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan10 minutes ago
-
15 criminals nabbed32 minutes ago
-
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked39 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Hussein Mullick thanks Pakistan's PM for championing Kashmir cause52 minutes ago
-
Minister Muqam commends PM's UNGA speech on Kashmir, Palestine1 hour ago
-
Tahira Aurangzeb applauds PM's passionate address for Palestinians, Kashmiris rights1 hour ago
-
3 police officers injured in Bajaur blast1 hour ago
-
Wani thanks PM for raising Kashmir, Palestine issues in a befitting manner at UN2 hours ago
-
Chairman Kashmir committee calls for int'l action on Kashmir2 hours ago
-
2 killed in road accident2 hours ago
-
Asif praises PM for raising issue of Kashmir, Palestine, terrorism facing Pakistan13 hours ago