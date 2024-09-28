Five policemen injured in Bajaur blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) At least five police officials were injured when their vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device in Bhai Cheena area of Khar tehsil in Bajaur on Saturday morning.

According to DSP Abdul Azis, the explosive device was planted in a roadside tree that was detonated through a remote control when the police van was passing by it.

Initial reports said five police personnel were injured in the attack. The injured police officials were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

The DSP added that a police team including the SHO Shahpur Khan were on routine patrol when the blast occurred adding that SHO remained unhurt in the incident. The site was cordoned off by the police and a search operation was initiated in the area.

APP/vak