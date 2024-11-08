Five policemen injured near Quetta playground

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Five policemen were injured in an accident that took place near a playground of Quetta, tv channels quoting police reported

on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven van carrying Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), supporters was heading towards the playground of Quetta when it hit some policemen deployed on security duty in the area.

As a result of the accident, five policemen including a police officer received serious injuries.

The injured were immediately taken to a civil hospital for emergency treatment.

Police are investigating the matter.