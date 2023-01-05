UrduPoint.com

Five Policemen Injured While Defending Polio Team In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Five police personnel deployed for the security of polio workers on Thursday sustained injuries after unknown assailants targeted them in Musazai area of Dera Ismail Khan

However, the police personnel on duty retaliated.

They had a severe fire exchange with the attackers, however, five policemen were struck by bullets.

One terrorist also got wounded, but all of them managed to flee.

The policemen were shifted to a local hospital, where their treatment was underway. Meanwhile, a search operation has also been launched in the area.

