Five Policemen Killed As Police Vehicle Falls Into Ravine In Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Five policemen killed as police vehicle falls into ravine in Kashmir

As many as five policemen were killed on Wednesday after a police vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in the Las Dinha area of Bagh, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) As many as five policemen were killed on Wednesday after a police vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in the Las Dinha area of Bagh, Kashmir.

According to Private news channel Deputy Commissioner Bagh, the deceased include SHO Khai Gala Naveed, Inspector Yasir Kiani, and Assistant Director of Police Zakir Awan, IG Reader Ali Bukhari, and official Fahim.

The bodies were recovered from the ravine and shifted to the hospital.

