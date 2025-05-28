Five Policemen Killed As Police Vehicle Falls Into Ravine In Kashmir
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 11:11 PM
As many as five policemen were killed on Wednesday after a police vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in the Las Dinha area of Bagh, Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) As many as five policemen were killed on Wednesday after a police vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in the Las Dinha area of Bagh, Kashmir.
According to Private news channel Deputy Commissioner Bagh, the deceased include SHO Khai Gala Naveed, Inspector Yasir Kiani, and Assistant Director of Police Zakir Awan, IG Reader Ali Bukhari, and official Fahim.
The bodies were recovered from the ravine and shifted to the hospital.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not politics: Murtaza Javed Abbasi
Raheela Durrani pledges government support reforms for women, girls' wellbeing
Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the national resolve to protect our sovereignty, Sa ..
Youm-e-Takbeer: A historic day of making Pakistan’s defense impregnable
Five policemen killed as police vehicle falls into ravine in Kashmir
Pre-Hajj flight operation diverted to Jeddah after Pakistani pilgrims’ arrival ..
Pakistan’s defence impregnable, invincible post-Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, sa ..
Child dies after falling into open sewage drain
Pakistan to emerge as economic power with same resolve as nuclear achievement: A ..
India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musadik Malik
Economic strength key to national security: Ahsan Iqbal
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori marks Youm-e-Takbeer, reaffirms national unit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not politics: Murtaza Javed Abbasi1 minute ago
-
Raheela Durrani pledges government support reforms for women, girls' wellbeing1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the national resolve to protect our sovereignty, Sardar Wasi1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer: A historic day of making Pakistan’s defense impregnable8 minutes ago
-
Five policemen killed as police vehicle falls into ravine in Kashmir1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s defence impregnable, invincible post-Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, says PML-N Leader1 minute ago
-
Child dies after falling into open sewage drain1 minute ago
-
Pakistan to emerge as economic power with same resolve as nuclear achievement: Ahsan Iqbal59 minutes ago
-
India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musadik Malik59 minutes ago
-
Economic strength key to national security: Ahsan Iqbal59 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori marks Youm-e-Takbeer, reaffirms national unity59 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 1,436 injured in Punjab road accidents59 minutes ago