Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

The injured were swiftly transported to Khar hospital by Rescue 1122, prompting the declaration of an emergency at the medical facility.

BAJAUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) In a tragic event on Monday, Mamond Belot witnessed a devastating blast near a police vehicle, claiming the lives of five police officials and leaving 14 individuals injured.

Hospital sources have expressed concern over the serious condition of two individuals, raising apprehensions about a potential increase in casualties.

Simultaneously, security forces have taken immediate action, cordoning off the area and launching an operation to identify and apprehend the terrorists responsible, along with their facilitators.

The situation remains tense as authorities work to ensure the safety and security of the affected area.