Five policemen martyred in brazen attack in Sadiqabad

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A tragic and brazen assault by armed dacoits near Mahi Chowk in Sadiqabad has claimed the lives of five brave policemen. According to the sources of Sadiqabad police, the incident occurred Friday during a fierce exchange of fire, and the martyred personnel were part of the Elite Force deployed in the riverine (Kacha) area of Sadiqabad for anti-bandit operations. Three of the fallen heroes, Constables Irfan, Saleem, and Nakheel, belonged to the Bahawalnagar District Police, while the other two, Ghazanfar and Khaleel, hailed from District Rahim Yar Khan.

The martyrs were laid to rest in Bahawalnagar with full police honors, and emotional scenes were witnessed as fellow officers, senior officials, and local residents paid tribute to their bravery and sacrifice. The attack highlights the growing challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing organized criminal activity in Kacha regions of southern Punjab.

However, Punjab Police officials have vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and intensify operations in high-risk areas.

