Open Menu

Five Policemen Martyred, Two Injured In IED Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Five policemen martyred, two injured in IED blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) At least five policemen were martyred and two others were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast took place here at Kulachi Tehsil here on Thursday.

The explosive device went off when a police mobile squad was on election security duty in the Gara Aslam area within the limits of Kulachi police station.

The unidentified terrorists also opened fire on police, but they escaped as an additional contingent of police reached the site following receiving information about the incident. The security forces and police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers.

According to Hospital Director MTI DI Khan Dr Farrukh Jamil, five bodies of the martyred police personnel were shifted to the DHQ hospital.

APP/slm-akt

Related Topics

Election Injured Fire Police Police Station Mobile SITE

Recent Stories

Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling tim ..

Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling time for two hours

16 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

2 hours ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

5 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

5 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

5 hours ago
Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

16 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

17 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan