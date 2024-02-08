Five Policemen Martyred, Two Injured In IED Blast
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) At least five policemen were martyred and two others were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast took place here at Kulachi Tehsil here on Thursday.
The explosive device went off when a police mobile squad was on election security duty in the Gara Aslam area within the limits of Kulachi police station.
The unidentified terrorists also opened fire on police, but they escaped as an additional contingent of police reached the site following receiving information about the incident. The security forces and police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers.
According to Hospital Director MTI DI Khan Dr Farrukh Jamil, five bodies of the martyred police personnel were shifted to the DHQ hospital.
APP/slm-akt
