Five policemen suspended as MPA manages to escape sub-jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Five policemen deployed to guard KP MPA, Faisal Zaman, outside his hostel, declared as a sub-jail, were suspended as the latter managed to escape from there.

The MPA, belonging from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf elected from PK-42 Haripur constituency, was nominated in a dual murder case of PTI workers, Tahir Iqbal and Gul Nawaz .

However, on March 30th, the Speaker of KP Assembly had issued his production orders.

The MPA Hostel was declared as sub jail for the MPA and police personnel were deployed as guarding force.

Meanwhile, on April 22, the under custody MPA managed to flee the sub-jail prior to Iftar. Five policemen deployed on guard duty were suspended by the authorities for showing negligence.