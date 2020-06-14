UrduPoint.com
Five POs Among 11 Arrested, Weapons Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 11 accused including five proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and cash from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvl, during continued operation against proclaimed offenders and criminals police teams of Mosa Khel, Mianwali Sadder and Chakrala headed by their DSPs had started operation and arrested 11 accused including 5 proclaimed offenders and recovered 4 Kalashnikov, 1 rifle 303, 5 pistols 30 bore, 2 mobile phones and looted amount Rs 106,000 in cash from them.

They were Nasir Mehmood s/o Manzoor Ahmad, Inam Ullah, Zain Ullah s/o Muhammad Sheren, Aziz Ur Rehman, Ameer Muhammad s/o Mehr Muhammad, Hayat Ullah, Usama Khan, Faisal Abbas, Zia Ullah, Fateh Muhammad, Naeem Ullah s/o Ghulam Muhammad.

Police have registered separate case and started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

