Five POs among 20 arrested, 1.360 kg Hashish seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested twenty accused including five proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested twenty accused including five proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Tuesday on the direction of DPO Ammra Athar teams of different police stations started operation against drug pushers and criminals' and conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction: police have arrested 15 accused and recovered 1.360 kilogram Hashish, 130 bottles of liquor, 6 pistols 30 bore, 2 rifles 444 bore and 2 guns 12 bore from them.

Police have also arrested five (5) proclaimed offenders; they were involved in different crimes like terrorism, murder and robberies and wanted to different police stations.

They were identified as Hassan Imtiaz S/o Imtiaz, Omar Farooq, and Muhammad Jan alias Doora, Ehtisham Shafiq, Ghulam Abbas (POs), Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Shakar, Muhammad Husnain, Ahmad Raza, Gulfam Maseeh, Ali Raz, Muhammad Feroz, Ashraf and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.