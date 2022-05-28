Five POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesman said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested five POs -- Asjad,Shahid,Saleem,Samran and Mukhtiar-- who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.

Further investigation was underway,said police