Five POs arrested, arms recovered in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :District Police during crackdown on criminals arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesperson on Monday said that on the directions of DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada police team constituted under the supervision of DSP Rural Circle and started search operation in the jurisdiction of Mulazai, Gul Imam and Gomal Police Station.

The police arrested Ghazi Marjan resident of Dara Bayan, Aqal Khan and Safiullah resident of Kari Khazani, Din Muhammad resident of Manzai and Samiullah resident of Sheikh Utar.

The police also recovered four rifles, two guns, four pistols and 110 rounds from their possession.