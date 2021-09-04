UrduPoint.com

Five POs Arrested During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Five POs arrested during crackdown

SWABI, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) ::Local police Saturday arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and their eight facilitators during a crackdown conducted in Kalu Khan.

According to office of District Police Officer, the arrested proclaimed offenders were wanted to police for their complicity in cases of murder and attempt to murder.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition including two Kalashnikovs, one repeater and one rifle and a pistol from their possession.

Related Topics

Murder Police From

Recent Stories

Documents adopted at the end of the Consultative M ..

Documents adopted at the end of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States ..

41 minutes ago
 49,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, ..

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, 257 more deaths

1 hour ago
 Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 ne ..

Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 new deaths

1 hour ago
 Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BM ..

Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BMG in Karachi chamber elections ..

1 hour ago
 RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind Du ..

RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind During Kabul Evacuation - Refuge ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.