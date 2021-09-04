Five POs arrested during crackdown

SWABI, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) ::Local police Saturday arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and their eight facilitators during a crackdown conducted in Kalu Khan.

According to office of District Police Officer, the arrested proclaimed offenders were wanted to police for their complicity in cases of murder and attempt to murder.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition including two Kalashnikovs, one repeater and one rifle and a pistol from their possession.