Five POs Arrested During Crackdown

Published June 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) who were wanted by police in different cases here on Sunday.

During the course of action, Taxila police held Noor Rehman, wanted in murder case of Nawab Ali this year due to personal grudge.

Similarly, Taxila police also arrested 02 proclaimed offenders Abid and Sajid in the case of kidnapping.

While, Saddar Wah police conducted operation and booked 02 proclaimed offenders Adnan and Aslam.

The advertised criminals were wanted by the Rawalpindi police since last year on charges of looting a citizen on gun point.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action would be taken against the wanted criminals involved in heinous cases and their facilitators.

