UrduPoint.com

Five POs Arrested, Illegal Weapons, Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Five POs arrested, illegal weapons, drugs recovered

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :City Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested five proclaimed offenders during a crackdown here.

According to Police sources, Police arrested five wanted proclaim offenders and recovered six guns,countless bullets,666 liters of wine and valuables worth Rs. 12 millions from their possessions.

Police registered the cases against them.

Related Topics

Police From Million

Recent Stories

Hurdles in business being removed to accelerate ec ..

Hurdles in business being removed to accelerate economic activities: PM

5 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz shares son Kabir’s picture with fans a ..

Iqra Aziz shares son Kabir’s picture with fans as he turns five months old

20 minutes ago
 French President names Commander of UAE Land Force ..

French President names Commander of UAE Land Forces &#039;Knight of the Legion o ..

22 minutes ago
 vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers ..

Vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers Show 50MP AF Portrait Selfie a ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

33 minutes ago
 Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary G ..

Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary General

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.