Five POs Arrested, Illegal Weapons, Drugs Recovered
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:30 PM
MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :City Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested five proclaimed offenders during a crackdown here.
According to Police sources, Police arrested five wanted proclaim offenders and recovered six guns,countless bullets,666 liters of wine and valuables worth Rs. 12 millions from their possessions.
Police registered the cases against them.