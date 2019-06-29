Five POs arrested in Mohmand tribal district

District Police in Mohmand tribal district arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) said police on Saturday.

GHALLANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : District Police in Mohmand tribal district arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) said police on Saturday.

The police during search operation at Upper Mohmand, Haleemzai and Pandyali areas against criminals and arrested them wanted to Peshawar, Charsadda and Mardan police in different cases.

Later, they were handed over to KP police.