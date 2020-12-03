Five POs arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested five POs.

They were identified as-- Muhammad Taimoor,Muhammad Mansoor,Muhammad Kashif,Naveed and Mukhtiyar Hussain.

They were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

Further investigation was underway.