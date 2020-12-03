UrduPoint.com
Five POs Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:09 PM

Police arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours

Police said on Thursday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested five POs.

They were identified as-- Muhammad Taimoor,Muhammad Mansoor,Muhammad Kashif,Naveed and Mukhtiyar Hussain.

They were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

