Five POs arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) during last 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested five proclaimed offenders-- Muhammad Fayyaz,Muhammad Ijaz,Aqib,Sikandar Hayyat and Muhammad Sarfraz, who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts. Further investigation was underway.