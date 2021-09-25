Five POs held in muzaffargarh

Local police arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) who were wanted in serious crime offences during crackdown launched here Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Local police arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) who were wanted in serious crime offences during crackdown launched here Saturday.

Police spokesman said, action was initiated in jurisdiction of different police stations including Police Station Qureshi, Police Station Shah Jamal, Police Station Rang Pur and Police Station Alipur.

Arrested accused were identified as Nadir Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Talib Hussain, Irfan and Akhtar.

According to official spokesman, the offenders were nabbed on basis of anonymous tip off. Further investigation was underway.