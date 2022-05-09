Five POs held in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district.

A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused, who were identified as Umar, Afzal, Imran, Ali and Shahid.

They were wanted to police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murder and attempt to murder.