Five POs Including A Most Wanted Criminal Netted

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:51 PM

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including a most wanted criminal who was allegedly perpetrator of heinous crime

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws while Bani police managed to net A category accused namely Muhammad Nabeel.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws while Bani police managed to net A category accused namely Muhammad Nabeel.

Similarly, New Town police arrested B category criminal namely Muhammad Nadeem Sheikh while Sadiqabad police nabbed Asad, Amanat and Mazhar Rafique, three B category POs.

He said, the police's crackdowns against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

