Five POs including a most wanted netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including a most wanted criminal of A category who was allegedly perpetrator of a heinous crime.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, Court Absconders and other outlaws.

Naseerabad police managed to net an accused namely Naveed alias Sona wanted in a murder case.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police arrested two B category POs namely Naseem and Muhammad Shakeel.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police in a crackdown managed to net two B category POs, Akram Ullah and Muhammad Sajid wanted in cases registered in Sadiqabad police station.

He informed that the police would continue their operation against the outlaws and they would be sent behind the bars.

The CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularlymost wanted, he added.