UrduPoint.com

Five Posts To Become Police Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Five posts to become police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as five police posts would be upgraded as full-fledged police stations here in the district.

A spokesman said here on Monday that after up gradation,the number of police stations in Faisalabad would reach 47.

These police posts include--Tariqabad, Bachiana, Jhok Ditta, City Jhumra and Barnala.

The spokesman said the summary for up-gradation had been moved and forwarded to IG Police Punjab.

It may be noted that front desks had already been set up at these posts and the biometric attendance system would be activated, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab May

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Spa ..

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Space Tourist Duo Flight

2 minutes ago
 India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws a ..

India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws after Modi U-turn

2 minutes ago
 Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat ..

Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat consignment to Jordan

2 minutes ago
 PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief o ..

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of veteran journalis ..

2 minutes ago
 Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fear ..

Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fears: PM Scott Morrison

4 minutes ago
 PACE Mission Says Voter Turnout at Parliamentary E ..

PACE Mission Says Voter Turnout at Parliamentary Elections in Kyrgyzstan Weak

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.