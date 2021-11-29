Five posts to become police stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as five police posts would be upgraded as full-fledged police stations here in the district.

A spokesman said here on Monday that after up gradation,the number of police stations in Faisalabad would reach 47.

These police posts include--Tariqabad, Bachiana, Jhok Ditta, City Jhumra and Barnala.

The spokesman said the summary for up-gradation had been moved and forwarded to IG Police Punjab.

It may be noted that front desks had already been set up at these posts and the biometric attendance system would be activated, he added.