SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Thursday caught five power pilferers in a crackdown.

SDO Bhera Muhammad Usman caught Munawer, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Ameer Khan,Muhammad Nawaz and Ghulam Abass in Sardarpur area.

The accused were involved in power theft and police registered cases against them.