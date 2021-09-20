Five Power Pilferers Booked
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:56 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five people accused of power theft here on Monday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five people accused of power theft here on Monday.
Police said during the ongoing drive against power pilferers, a task force team conducted raids at Rehmanpura, Dhoori, chak 30 NB, chak 131NB, jipa purana village and caught five men--Malik Sher,Abdul Rehman,Sultan Ali,Sarfraz and Akram who were involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.