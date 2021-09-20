Five power pilferers booked

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five people accused of power theft here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five people accused of power theft here on Monday.

Police said during the ongoing drive against power pilferers, a task force team conducted raids at Rehmanpura, Dhoori, chak 30 NB, chak 131NB, jipa purana village and caught five men--Malik Sher,Abdul Rehman,Sultan Ali,Sarfraz and Akram who were involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On reports of FESCO,police registered cases against them.