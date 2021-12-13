UrduPoint.com

Five Power Pilferers Booked

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:25 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five persons accused of power theft here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five persons accused of power theft here on Monday.

Police said during the ongoing drive against power pilferers,the team conducted raids in Satellite town,chak 169 NB,Muazamabad, Hathivind village and chak 66 SB and caught five persons- Ghulam Mustafa, Sher Muhammad, Khizar Hayyat, Javed and Muhammad Shabbir who were involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On reports of FESCO,police registered cases against them.

