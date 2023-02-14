Five power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five persons red handed involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main lines in various areas of the district here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources,the FESCO task force conducted raids at various areas of the district and caught Zaheer Abbas,Gul Sher, Muhammad Zafar,Nasar Hayyat and Muhammad Asghar accused of electricity theft.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered cases against pilferers.