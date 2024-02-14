Five power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught five power pilferers,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams raided at various areas of the district and caught five accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. Police imposed a fine of Rs 213,512 on pilferers.

Police registered cases against pilferers.