Five power pilferers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the teams raided at various areas of the district and caught five accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 251,113 on the pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against them.