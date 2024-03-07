Five power pilferers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided at various areas of the district and caught five accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering,besides imposing a fine of Rs 343,161 on them.

On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against pilferers.