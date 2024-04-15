Five power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught five power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.

According to official sources, teams raided at various areas of the district and caught five

accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 141,451 on the pilferers.

On a report,police also registered cases against them.