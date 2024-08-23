Five power pilferers booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.

According to official sources, a task-force conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught the accused stealing electricity directly from the main line, and through meter tampering.

The teams imposed Rs 6,663 fine on power pilferers. On the report of FESCO, the police registered cases against pilferers.