Five Power Pilferers Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.
According to official sources, a task force conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught the accused stealing electricity directly from the main line, and through meter tampering.
The teams imposed Rs 133,595 fine on power pilferers.
On the report of FESCO, the police registered cases against pilferers.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin identifies 129 potential dengue hotspots, 419 larvae found6 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah pays tribute to martyred Captain Nawab Zada Jazib Rehman6 minutes ago
-
Exhibition of military equipment, air show held on Defense Day6 minutes ago
-
UET marks Defence Day with enthusiasm16 minutes ago
-
FFC organises a flag hoisting ceremony16 minutes ago
-
Women University marks Defence Day, pays tribute to martyrs16 minutes ago
-
Photo exhibition on Defence Day16 minutes ago
-
Bakhtawar Cadet Collage celebrates defense day16 minutes ago
-
15 killed, 1237 injured in 1173 RTCs in Punjab26 minutes ago
-
CCPO emphasizes zero tolerance for crimes against women, children26 minutes ago
-
16th Punjab Regiment offers salute at memorial of Ghazian-e-Dograi26 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Nature Conservation & Wildlife Management Act 2024 becomes law26 minutes ago