Five Power Pilferers Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Five power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.

According to official sources, a task force conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught the accused stealing electricity directly from the main line, and through meter tampering.

The teams imposed Rs 133,595 fine on power pilferers.

On the report of FESCO, the police registered cases against pilferers.

