Five Power Pilferers Booked
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught five power pilferers during
a crackdown here on Monday.
According to official sources, a task-force conducted raids in various areas of the district and
caught the accused stealing electricity directly from the main line and through meter tampering.
The teams imposed Rs 139,883 fine on power pilferers while
the police registered cases against them.
