Five power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught five power pilferers during a crackdown, launched on Friday.

According to official sources, the task force team conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught five accused involved in electricity theft from the main lines and through meter tampering.

The task force teams imposed Rs 230,853 fine on pilferers, and the police registered cases against the accused.