Five power pilferers booked in Sargodha

FESCO task force caught five persons involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught five persons involved in electricity theft.

Police said on Monday that FESCO task force conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha city including Block no.

25, Islampura, Kotmiana and Istaqlalabd and caught five people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were: Yasir, Nazir, Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas and Shoukat.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.