Five Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha
FESCO task force caught another five persons involved in electricity theft across the district
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught another five persons involved in electricity theft across the district.
Police said on Monday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at Satellite town, Chak 169/NB, Haathi Wand, Muazmaabad and Chak no.
66 SB and caught another five persons involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines. They were: Javaid, Ghulam Mustafa, Sheer Muhammad, Khizar Hayyat and Muhammad Shabbir.
On the separate reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.