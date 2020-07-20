UrduPoint.com
Five Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:48 PM

FESCO task force caught another five persons involved in electricity theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught another five persons involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police said on Monday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at Satellite town, Chak 169/NB, Haathi Wand, Muazmaabad and Chak no.

66 SB and caught another five persons involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines. They were: Javaid, Ghulam Mustafa, Sheer Muhammad, Khizar Hayyat and Muhammad Shabbir.

On the separate reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.

