Five power pilferers caught

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Power Company (Fesco) task force caught five people accused of power theft during the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson for Fesco on Friday said in line with special directives of Superintendent Engineer Circle office Ibrar Ahmed, the Fesco task force raided different areas of the city and detected theft of 1,580 electricity units.

The accused who were involved in meter tampering, direct supply and other violations, identified as -- Mazhar, Akram, Saleem, Wajahat and Farooq--.