Five power pilferers caught

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Power Company (Fesco) caught five accused involved in power theft on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Fesco, a task force raided different areas of the cityand detected theft of 1,130 units. The accused, including Hamaad, saleem, Sqlain, Rustom and Maqsood,were involved in meter tampering, direct supply and other violations.