Five Power Pilferers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams on Thursday nabbed five power pilferers from various areas of the city.
According to a spokesperson,FESCO task teams led by SDOs along with XEN conducted operations and arrested five power thieves red-handed.They were identified as---Taimoor,Tahir,Tajamal,Farhat and Furqan.
Further investigation was underway.
