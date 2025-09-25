Open Menu

Five Power Pilferers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Five power pilferers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams on Thursday nabbed five power pilferers from various areas of the city.

According to a spokesperson,FESCO task teams led by SDOs along with XEN conducted operations and arrested five power thieves red-handed.They were identified as---Taimoor,Tahir,Tajamal,Farhat and Furqan.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

28 minutes ago
 Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

38 minutes ago
 Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

45 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

45 minutes ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

48 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

2 hours ago
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular ..

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September ..

Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28

2 hours ago
 TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaom ..

TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..

2 hours ago
 With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Y ..

With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan