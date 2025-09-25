Five power pilferers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams on Thursday nabbed five power pilferers from various areas of the city.

According to a spokesperson,FESCO task teams led by SDOs along with XEN conducted operations and arrested five power thieves red-handed.They were identified as---Taimoor,Tahir,Tajamal,Farhat and Furqan.

Further investigation was underway.