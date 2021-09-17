UrduPoint.com

Five Power Pilferers Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:49 PM

Five power pilferers held in sargodha

Police arrested five people on the charges of stealing electricity and meter tampering from Rawana village here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested five people on the charges of stealing electricity and meter tampering from Rawana village here.

Police said on Friday that the FESCO task force along with police raided at Rawana village and surroundings areas and detained five people--Mumtaz, Shahmshad, Tahir, Asif and Arshad over stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

Cases were registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

