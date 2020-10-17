Five power thieves booked in sargodha

The Fesco on Saturday caught five people involved in electricity theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Fesco on Saturday caught five people involved in electricity theft and meter tampering.

The police source said the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) conducted raids at different areas in the district and caught Sadique Ali, Shoukat Jutt, Ramzan, Safdar Hayyatand Aslam over power theft.

Later on,the police registered separate cases against the pilferers.