UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Power Thieves Booked In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 03:36 PM

Five power thieves booked in sargodha

The Fesco on Saturday caught five people involved in electricity theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Fesco on Saturday caught five people involved in electricity theft and meter tampering.

The police source said the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) conducted raids at different areas in the district and caught Sadique Ali, Shoukat Jutt, Ramzan, Safdar Hayyatand Aslam over power theft.

Later on,the police registered separate cases against the pilferers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company

Recent Stories

PHP launches awareness drive against underage driv ..

20 seconds ago

11 minutes ago

Dengue surveillance underway in city

22 seconds ago

Lebanon marks first anniversary of protest movemen ..

24 seconds ago

Pretenders to Merkel's crown seek debate limelight ..

25 seconds ago

Ardern wins landslide in New Zealand election

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.