Open Menu

Five Power Thieves Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Five power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle caught five power pilferers and got registered nine cases during the ongoing drive against power pilferage.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that the task force teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers.

He informed that during the last 24 hours,the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City,booked three consumers from Shah purr area whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Sargodha Circle From FESCO

Recent Stories

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

12 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

12 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

12 hours ago
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

20 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

21 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

21 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

22 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

22 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan