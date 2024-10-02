Five power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle caught five power pilferers and got registered nine cases during the ongoing drive against power pilferage.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that the task force teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers.

He informed that during the last 24 hours,the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City,booked three consumers from Shah purr area whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.