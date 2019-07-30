UrduPoint.com
Five Prisoners Of Petty Offences Freed On ADSJ Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

Additional District and Sessions judge (AD&SJ), Muhammad Afzal Fahim along with Civil Judge Albasit Mudasar here on Tuesday visited the district Jail Sargodha and ordered the release of five prisoners involved in petty crimes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions judge (AD&SJ), Muhammad Afzal Fahim along with Civil Judge Albasit Mudasar here on Tuesday visited the district Jail Sargodha and ordered the release of five prisoners involved in petty crimes.

The AD&SJ also reviewed different blocks of the jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners.

He appreciated the administration for providing quality food. The ADSJ visited the female and juvenile blocks of jail and listened their problems. He expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

Superintendent of Jail Syed Anjum Shah, Deputy Superintendent Rana Muhammad Nasir also accompanied the judges.

