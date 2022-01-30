UrduPoint.com

Five Prisoners Of Petty Offenses Released

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 12:30 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge Qaiser Nazir Butt on Sunday visited the district jail and ordered the release of five prisoners involved in petty crimes, on personal surety bonds.

Civil Judge Yasir Khan and president district bar advocate Mehr Muhammad Saleem accompanied the district and sessions judge.

The district and sessions judge reviewed the jail security and administrative matters.

He visited the women ward, juvenile ward, school, jail hospital, kitchen and appreciated the administration for provision of quality food and cleanliness arrangements.

Jail Superintendent Ghulam Sarwar Samra also present on the occasion.

>