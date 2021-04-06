Five prisoners released after payment of fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Five prisoners were released from Central Jail after payment of their fine by the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation, here on Tuesday.

Superintendent Central Jail Chaudhry Asgar said that over Rs 1.3 million fine was due against the prisoners, which was provided by the foundation.

Those released included Muneer Hussain, Asif son of Aslam Mohsin, Nasim and two others.