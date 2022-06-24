UrduPoint.com

Five Private Law Colleges Get SU's Affiliation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 07:24 PM

University of Sindh Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Friday handed over the affiliation letters to five new private law colleges, while an extension in affiliation letter was also given to a law college after the approval accorded by the University Syndicate

In this regard, a ceremony was held under the chair of the vice chancellor at his office which was also attended among others by the Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Inspector of Colleges Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Zaidi, Controller of Semester Examinations Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui, Director Institute of Law Ali Raza Leghari and the principals as well as administrators of all six colleges.

The vice chancellor handed over the affiliation letters to the representatives of IMSA Law College Hyderabad, Leons College of Law Nawabshah, Foundation College of Law Tando Jam, Tando Allahyar Law College, and Oriental Law College, Mehrabpur.

The affiliation letters were given away in the light of the recommendations of the Affiliation Committee and the approval granted by the Syndicate in its meeting held on May 20, 2022.

After receiving the affiliation letters, these colleges will be able to offer admissions in LLB (5-year programme) for the new academic session. The colleges have been allotted the seats for admissions to LLB (5 year programme) as per their infrastructure and capacity. Accordingly, small colleges could give admissions to 50 students in the first batch while the large colleges will offer 100 slots.

The vice chancellor directed the principals of the aforesaid colleges to fully implement the guidelines of the University of Sindh and Higher education Commission and called upon them to provide all basic facilities to the students. He said that admissions may be given on the basis of allotted seats.

In case of any change in the curriculum of law programmes, the director Institute of Law would provide information and syllabi to all the affiliated colleges while the college managements should contact the controller of examination for examination matters, he added.

