Five Private Member Bills Smoothly Sail Through NA

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly on Tuesday passed five private members bills including the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the National Institute of Health (Re-Organization) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Acid and Burn Crime Bill,2024, the Reservation of Special Seats for Deserving Persons in Universities, Bill, 2024 and the Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bills were moved by Huma Akhter Chughtai, Shazia Marri, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, and Syed Rafiullah in the House, respectively.

The House passed all the said bills through clause by clause readings after not being opposed by the treasury benches.

Meanwhile, the House referred the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the concerned standing committee on the request of Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

He informed the Chair that the Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, desired to include some input in the bill in order to bring further improvements in it.

