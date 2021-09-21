Five private members' bills introduced in National Assembly

The National Assembly witnessed introduction of five private members' bills on Tuesday and referred all of them to the relevant committees for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly witnessed introduction of five private members' bills on Tuesday and referred all of them to the relevant committees for further consideration.

The bills introduced in the House were the Islamabad Capital Territory Prevention of Beggary Bill, 2021; the Contractors Registration Bill, 2021; the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Zainab Alerts, Response and Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Benazir Income Support Programme (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Four bills on the agenda were deferred which included the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission for Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Memon University Bill, 2021 and the Microfinance Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

A bill- the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article- 168) � was not considered due to absence of mover.

The House passed a motion for consideration of the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the joint sitting of the Parliament. Another motion for consideration of the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2020 was deferred due to the absence of the mover.

The House did not consider eight private members' bills, five motions under Rule 259, four resolutions, three reports of standing committees and two amendments in rules of procedure and conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007.

A PPPP lawmaker Abdul Qadir Patel pointed out the quorum at 06:00 pm following which the Chair announced d to adjourn the House to meet again on September 22, 2021 (Wednesday) at 04:00 pm.